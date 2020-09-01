© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God-Centered, Geocentric Earth (QUESTION EVERYTHING)
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
210 views • September 01, 2020
Whether the Flat Earth model is true or not, the presentations that Eric Dubay has made regarding it, have really made me think. Had I been presented a flat Earth model from birth, I might now consider the concept of a globe Earth just as outlandish and preposterous. You see, what the flat Earth theory has really done for me is to help me own the fact that I simply do not know much of anything. I don't know and neither most of the Earth's inhabitants . Bottom line? All that I have been taught, assumed or presumed and especially all that I have told and blindly believed must questioned and even tested. A wise man once warned me to be wary and cognizant of the difference between what I have been taught and what I have learned. I find the case for flat Earth compelling, especially as it relates to the mystique and secrecy of Antarctica. I think Antarctica is a smoking gun. Now, in this new age of Plandemic, I have become even more convinced that I was born into a system and a culture designed to indoctrinate and ultimately imprison my mind with a story and worldview that are a lies.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.