God-Centered, Geocentric Earth (QUESTION EVERYTHING)

Whether the Flat Earth model is true or not, the presentations that Eric Dubay has made regarding it, have really made me think. Had I been presented a flat Earth model from birth, I might now consider the concept of a globe Earth just as outlandish and preposterous. You see, what the flat Earth theory has really done for me is to help me own the fact that I simply do not know much of anything. I don't know and neither most of the Earth's inhabitants . Bottom line? All that I have been taught, assumed or presumed and especially all that I have told and blindly believed must questioned and even tested. A wise man once warned me to be wary and cognizant of the difference between what I have been taught and what I have learned. I find the case for flat Earth compelling, especially as it relates to the mystique and secrecy of Antarctica. I think Antarctica is a smoking gun. Now, in this new age of Plandemic, I have become even more convinced that I was born into a system and a culture designed to indoctrinate and ultimately imprison my mind with a story and worldview that are a lies.