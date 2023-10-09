Zionist Israel attacks the USS Liberty (1967)

Even when Zionist Israel kills Americans Navy personnel there is no consequence for them, because they are a protected class. Don't let Wikipedia the Zionist controlled media whitewash history and the death of these service men. 34 were killed by Zionist Israel in cold blood.

The Day Liberty Died "If it was an accident, it was the best planned accident I've ever heard of." — USS Liberty survivor

USS Liberty incident - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Liberty_incident

The USS Liberty incident was an attack on a United States Navy technical research ship (spy ship), USS Liberty, by Israeli Air Force jet fighter aircraft and Israeli Navy motor torpedo boats, on 8 June 1967, during the Six-Day War.

The combined air and sea attack killed 34 crew members (naval officers, seamen, two marines, and one civilian NSA employee), wounded 171 crew members, and severely damaged the ship.

At the time, the ship was in international waters north of the Sinai Peninsula, about 25.5 nmi (29.3 mi; 47.2 km) northwest from the Egyptian city of Arish.

