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WHY POLAND IS NOT ACCEPTING MUSLIM "REFUGEES"
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228 views • August 12, 2019
I never DID tell those "Pollock jokes" that were popular when I was a kid growing up in Cleveland. After seeing the attached video, I've stopped even listening when others tell them.
It appears the Polish people and their leaders are a hell of a lot smarter than we are.
It appears the Polish people and their leaders are a hell of a lot smarter than we are.
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