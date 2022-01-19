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Dr. Evil's New Weaponized Toolkit - Redefining Human
Patriots on Fire
Patriots on Fire
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24 views • January 19, 2022
Weapons of Warfare - the human mind as a battlefield
Neurowarfare: Paint a New Reality - Remote Reading & Writing to Your Brain:
non-invasive or minimally invasive in their implantation methods,
so as to create next-generation neural modulation that allows
real-time access to read from the living brain and write into
the living brain, REMOTELY
Technology Used In Medicine - What is Good?  For Whose Good?

The use of advancing tools, science, and technology, inclusive of the brain and cognitive sciences, in those initiatives and agendas that can be used in defensive ways, or in some cases, explicitly offensive ways:
To decapablize a person, to make them incapable [disable mind & body]
To reduce [disable] their will.
To reduce [disable] their willingness [to stick with their value system].
To reduce [disable] their cognitive capabilities
To reduce [disable] their physical capabilities

But this time it is exceedingly more complex than unbounded human greed. Massive population reduction and a consolidation of power now consumes the ruling class. Malthusian Eugenics and saving the planet from the human cancer currently consuming it has become the justification for draconian centralized control and a "one world" government following Marxist command/control economic and political theories.

The young communists that marched on our university campuses as the SDS during the 1960s now control academia, becoming the core of the Green movement during the 70s and 80s......and their radicalism is no less so today.  Smart Globalists have harnessed that radicalism to bring about radical changes in society that would have been unthinkable several decades ago.  Fear has become the flavor of the day, and Covid is the latest tool in the Globalist toolbox to control society as they administer the final phase of a centuries old plan to rule the world.

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https://danhappel.com/cardio-miracle
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patriots soapboxinformation warfarefollow the moneyceleste solumconnecting the dotsdan happeldr evilthe human mindscience and soulwar against christians
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