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Putin Caught in the Cross Fire
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161 views • December 17, 2020
Israeli News Live - 17 Dec 2020
Putin has found himself having to chose between two enemies, and sad to say the US should not have been Russia's enemy but after 4 years of Democrat demonization of Russia while all the while allowing China to surround our country has put Putin in this awkward moment. But perhaps this was the plan all long. The small country south of Lebanon has been conspiring with Aliens to introduce their messiah and that can only occur after a global conflict has devastated much of the world which seems to be brewing.
Putin has found himself having to chose between two enemies, and sad to say the US should not have been Russia's enemy but after 4 years of Democrat demonization of Russia while all the while allowing China to surround our country has put Putin in this awkward moment. But perhaps this was the plan all long. The small country south of Lebanon has been conspiring with Aliens to introduce their messiah and that can only occur after a global conflict has devastated much of the world which seems to be brewing.
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