Wall Street Invests $4 Trillion in Communist China; MI6 Says CCP is Number One Threat

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12/01/2021 Bannon’s WarRoom: $4 trillion dollars of American money has been invested in somewhat 5000 Chinese companies by Wall Street. This is the real scandal.
The head of MI6 came out and called the Chinese Communist Party the number one existential threat to the people in the United Kingdom.