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Did the Mules Steal the 2020 Election?
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70 views • May 10, 2022
This past week, things have once again heated up around the 2020 election with the release of the 2000 Mules documentary.
This film, a very well produced film, shows how ordinary people were recruited and paid to traffic ballots to ballot boxes. So many, in fact, that it had a profound impact on the outcome of the election.
The reaction to this documentary has been powerful with people asking what they can do to help correct the wrongs committed during the voting period in 2020.
I've got answers and a call to action that is likely our last, best hope of taking back our country.
This film, a very well produced film, shows how ordinary people were recruited and paid to traffic ballots to ballot boxes. So many, in fact, that it had a profound impact on the outcome of the election.
The reaction to this documentary has been powerful with people asking what they can do to help correct the wrongs committed during the voting period in 2020.
I've got answers and a call to action that is likely our last, best hope of taking back our country.
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