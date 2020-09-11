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ROCKEFELLER FUNDED PASTEUR'S GERM THEORY
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231 views • September 11, 2020
I'm using IzzyTheDon's comment from Joey's channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/joey-dunlop/ - thanks again, brother!
Germ theory is one of the biggest deceptions ever. The foundation of the modern medical establishment is based on Social Darwinism and they want to sterilize and weaken ppl that they see as undesirable in order to further their agenda of population control. Their are a few doctors who know the truth but they are ostracized by society or concealing these facts to make money.
Germ theory is one of the biggest deceptions ever. The foundation of the modern medical establishment is based on Social Darwinism and they want to sterilize and weaken ppl that they see as undesirable in order to further their agenda of population control. Their are a few doctors who know the truth but they are ostracized by society or concealing these facts to make money.
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