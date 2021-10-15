© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Parody of the Former Premier of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian
Follow
1
Share
Report
166 views • October 15, 2021
Gladys Berejiklian is an Australian politician who served as the 45th Premier of New South Wales. She assumed office on January 23, 2017 following the resignation of Mike Baird.
She was re-elected as Premier of New South Wales on 23 March 2019, when the Liberal-National Coalition won the 2019 state election.
On October 1, 2021 Berejiklian announced her intended resignation as premier, following the commencement of an Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) investigation to determine whether a "breach of public trust" had occurred. Berejiklian stayed on as Premier of New South Wales until a replacement was elected on October 5, 2021. Treasurer Dominic Perrottet succeeded Berejiklian as the next Premier of New South Wales.
She was re-elected as Premier of New South Wales on 23 March 2019, when the Liberal-National Coalition won the 2019 state election.
On October 1, 2021 Berejiklian announced her intended resignation as premier, following the commencement of an Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) investigation to determine whether a "breach of public trust" had occurred. Berejiklian stayed on as Premier of New South Wales until a replacement was elected on October 5, 2021. Treasurer Dominic Perrottet succeeded Berejiklian as the next Premier of New South Wales.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.