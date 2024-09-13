Fraudulent Terrorist Watchlist: Official Procedures for LE in Interacting with KSTs in the US | Targeting Programme | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance

Fair Use disclaimer: Under the doctrine of Fair Use (Title 17, Section 107 of the United States Code), allowance is made for the use of copyrighted material(s) for purposes including, but not necessarily limited to, commentary, criticism, education, parody, and research, apart from the explicit, authorised permission of the copyright holder.





Date of recording: Thursday, 12 September 2024

Date of upload: Friday, 13 September 2024 (UTC)

Presenter: J. D. Gallé

Title of article: Encounters with Individuals on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Terrorist Screening Center Watch List

Web-page link to article: https://www.honolulupd.org/policy/policy-encounters-with-individuals-on-the-federal-bureau-of-investigations-terrorist-screening-center-watch-list/

Source of thumbnail image for video: AI-generated (original)

https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com



℗ and © J. D. Gallé, 2024. All rights reserved.





𝙂𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙨𝙖𝙧𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙨

• ATIU: Anti-Terrorism Intelligence Unit

• FBI: Federal Bureau of Investigation

• KST: known or suspected terrorist

• NCIC: National Crime Information Center

• TSC: Terrorist Screening Center





𝙈𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙢

This channel is not monetised. Hence, I do not profit financially from, nor endorse, any advertisements which may be displayed on or alongside my Brighteon channel, https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance. Likewise, any visual or video advertisements which may be displayed before, during, or after the playback of videos uploaded on my Brighteon channel are present entirely against my own volition and apart from my endorsement.





𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙘𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙅𝙚𝙨𝙪𝙨 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩

Let it be known: the Lord Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords, and every conceivable power and authority is inferior to, and superseded by, Jesus Christ, who is Lord over all. (See Revelation 17.14; 19.16.)

• The blood of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, cleanses those who are walking in the light, namely the children of God, from every sin (1 John 1.7).

• The Lord Jesus Christ humiliated the powers of darkness through the cross (Colossians 2.14–15).

• The end of Satan, the Adversary, is in the lake burning with fire and sulphur (Revelation 20.10).





𝙍𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙖𝙜𝙨

2 Timothy 3

abuse, covert abuse, harassment, intimidation

children of the Devil, sons of the Devil

gang-stalking, gang-stalkers,gangstalking, gangstalkers

injustice, evil, evilness, lawlessness, wickedness

last days, end times

love of money, money-lover, money-lovers

love of neighbour, love of neighbor

national security, national-security racketeering

noise campaign, noise campaigning, noise harassment, noise harassers

persecution

self-idolatry, self-idolaters, self-love, self-lovers

societal decay, moral decay

systematic stalking, systematised stalking, systematized stalking, coordinated stalking, co-ordinated stalking

targeted individuals, targeted persons

terrorism, domestic terrorism, terrorist screening center, terrorist screening centre, TSC, fraudulent terrorist watchlist





𝘼𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙉𝙚𝙤-𝙍𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 (𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙉𝙚𝙤-𝙍𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙩𝙖𝙜𝙨)

J.D. Gallé

J. D. Gallé

@neoremonstrance

neoremonstrance

The Neo-Remonstrance Commences

The Remonstrant Blogspot

Blogger (my website): https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com

• BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/neoremonstrance

• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance

• Odysee: https://odysee.com/@neoremonstrance:9

• Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/neoremonstrance

• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@neoremonstrance

• Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/neoremonstrance

• Gab: https://www.gab.com/neoremonstrance

• Twitter: https://twitter.com/neoremonstrance

Arminian, Arminians, Arminianism

Neo-Remonstrance, Neo-Remonstrant, Neo-Remonstrantism

Remonstrance, Remonstrant, Remonstrants, Remonstrantism

The Isle of Neo-Remonstratio