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"JUST POOR" - A Novel by Stefan Molyneux
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61 views • February 21, 2022
What happened to all the geniuses lost to poverty and obscurity throughout human history?
This powerful historical novel from philosopher Stefan Molyneux traces the life of a brilliant orphan in late 18th century England - her trials, temptations and vengeance against a stifling political order that fights to keep the brilliance of her voice crushed from a teetering social order...
Listen to the first 19 chapters in audiobook format - read the entire book at www.justpoornovel.com
This powerful historical novel from philosopher Stefan Molyneux traces the life of a brilliant orphan in late 18th century England - her trials, temptations and vengeance against a stifling political order that fights to keep the brilliance of her voice crushed from a teetering social order...
Listen to the first 19 chapters in audiobook format - read the entire book at www.justpoornovel.com
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