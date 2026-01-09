BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The TZLA Plasma Files: The Secret Health Sovereignty Tech That Uncle Trump & The CIA Tried To Bury!
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
884 followers
259 views • 1 day ago

For centuries, technologies that gave people control over their own health and energy were erased, ridiculed, or buried. Plasma-based healing is the latest rediscovery in a long line of forbidden science… one that could shift power back to the individual. Big Pharma, Big Government and the Moloch-worshippers don’t want you to have this technology. But it’s too late!!!


Stew Peters Network | stewpeters.com

Anarchapulco | anarchapulco.com

TZLA | https://tzla.club

healthsciencetechnology
Recent News
&#8220;Absolute Healing&#8221; on BrightU: Boost your mitochondria and heal your body at the cellular level

“Absolute Healing” on BrightU: Boost your mitochondria and heal your body at the cellular level

Jacob Thomas
Petition urges FDA to study health risks of LED lighting and report to Congress

Petition urges FDA to study health risks of LED lighting and report to Congress

Laura Harris
New study links COVID-19 vaccines to increased cancer risk, revealing &#8220;smoking gun&#8221; evidence

New study links COVID-19 vaccines to increased cancer risk, revealing “smoking gun” evidence

Patrick Lewis
An interstellar enigma and a wall of secrecy: CIA won&#8217;t confirm or deny existence of &#8220;alien mothership&#8221;

An interstellar enigma and a wall of secrecy: CIA won’t confirm or deny existence of “alien mothership”

Willow Tohi
Study: Healthy lifestyle can override &#8220;bad&#8221; genes, extending lifespan by up to 5 years

Study: Healthy lifestyle can override “bad” genes, extending lifespan by up to 5 years

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Big Pharma turf war erupts: Bayer sues vaccine makers over alleged stolen mRNA technology

Big Pharma turf war erupts: Bayer sues vaccine makers over alleged stolen mRNA technology

Ramon Tomey
