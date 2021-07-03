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Escape to LA - July 2021 - Compliments of Maxine Waters and Her Supporters
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30 views • July 03, 2021
Thanks to the decades long representation you are welcome to this July 2021 tour of the results of Maxine Waters hard work. Her constituents should be proud of her loyal dedication to their needs.
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