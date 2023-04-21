Predestination: God's Purpose & Timing

The children of Israel were to preserve the Word of God, reject idolatry, and eagerly wait for the Messiah. But before God could do that, He had to call a person to start a family, there had to be time for the family to grow and they needed a place to live. In this message, Pastor John reviews the birth of the family, the cradle, the exodus, the time in the wilderness and possessing the land.
Everyone born in this family had the bright outlook of walking with God and obtaining eternal life but many opted out and brought death and destruction upon themselves. Still, God did not let an individual or group derail His plan with the children of Israel because they were predestined to do His will. Pastor John ends the message by asking, “What is God's will for your life?”
Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1219.pdf
Predestination Part 11: God's Purpose & Timing
RLJ-1219
-- JANUARY 3, 2010
Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.