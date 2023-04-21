Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Predestination: God's Purpose & Timing
4 views
channel image
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Published 21 hours ago |

The children of Israel were to preserve the Word of God, reject idolatry, and eagerly wait for the Messiah. But before God could do that, He had to call a person to start a family, there had to be time for the family to grow and they needed a place to live. In this message, Pastor John reviews the birth of the family, the cradle, the exodus, the time in the wilderness and possessing the land.

Everyone born in this family had the bright outlook of walking with God and obtaining eternal life but many opted out and brought death and destruction upon themselves. Still, God did not let an individual or group derail His plan with the children of Israel because they were predestined to do His will. Pastor John ends the message by asking, “What is God's will for your life?”

Sermon Outline:  https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1219.pdf

Predestination Part 11: God's Purpose & Timing

RLJ-1219 -- JANUARY 3, 2010

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm


Keywords
word of godisraelidolatry

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket