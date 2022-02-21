© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bridging Consciousness with the Autists, Animal Kingdom, Starseeds, Indigos and others
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • February 21, 2022
Recorded live today 2-21-22 on our YouTube channel.
Here we go! The image you see on the thumbnail is a Ruby Flame Diamond and the symbol in it is the Collective Phoenix rising.
I'm being nudged to do this mediation to bridge the consciousness of the Animal Kingdom, the Autist Collective, Indigos, Star Seeds, and any other Krystic beings here to assist in the evolution of lower 3D paradigms and programs that has held humanity and the earth in a fallen consciousness system.
Blog: https://www.moonoros.one/post/the-collective-animal-consciousness-speak
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWwCI9xjeOjzjrdvjoIv2Mw
Web: www.MoonOros.One
Patreon: www.patreon.com/moonorosone
FB: Revealing the Jewels of Autism
Podberan: Sammie's Treasures: https://sammiestreasures.podbean.com
Here we go! The image you see on the thumbnail is a Ruby Flame Diamond and the symbol in it is the Collective Phoenix rising.
I'm being nudged to do this mediation to bridge the consciousness of the Animal Kingdom, the Autist Collective, Indigos, Star Seeds, and any other Krystic beings here to assist in the evolution of lower 3D paradigms and programs that has held humanity and the earth in a fallen consciousness system.
Blog: https://www.moonoros.one/post/the-collective-animal-consciousness-speak
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWwCI9xjeOjzjrdvjoIv2Mw
Web: www.MoonOros.One
Patreon: www.patreon.com/moonorosone
FB: Revealing the Jewels of Autism
Podberan: Sammie's Treasures: https://sammiestreasures.podbean.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.