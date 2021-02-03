© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CENSORED: Billy te Kahika and Dr.Buttar "7 points about the vaccine"
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • February 03, 2021
This video was removed by You Tube because it "violated community standards". I found the file so am posting it here.
This was at an anti-lockdown protest outside Parliament in mid-January.
The comments by Dr.Buttar are too important to lose
This was at an anti-lockdown protest outside Parliament in mid-January.
The comments by Dr.Buttar are too important to lose
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.