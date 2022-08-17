Robodog with grenade launcher spotted at Army 2022 expo

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RT
August 16, 2022
Russia unveiled a military robot with an attached grenade launcher at the Army 2022 expo. The four-legged M-81 machine is capable of precision firing and can transport weapons across a battlefield, Russian company Intellect Machine said.
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