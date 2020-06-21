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Stages of communist takeovers- Yuri Bezmenov (Leftists are useful IDIOTS)
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288 views • June 21, 2020
Leftists are useful idiots who serve only to destabilise the society.
Yuri Bezmenov, a Russian born, KGB trained subverter tells about the influence of the Soviet Union on Western media and describes the stages of communist takeovers. This interview was conducted by G. Edward Griffin in 1984
Yuri Bezmenov, a Russian born, KGB trained subverter tells about the influence of the Soviet Union on Western media and describes the stages of communist takeovers. This interview was conducted by G. Edward Griffin in 1984
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