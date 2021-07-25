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Straight Shooting News w/ Bandana Ed - July 25, 2021 - Fauci & how to spot a psychopath plus worldwide resistance and other weekly news!
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92 views • July 26, 2021
Straight Shooting New 7 25 21
Show notes.
Visit https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com for full details and to discuss with Bandana Ed.
Psychopaths Dr. Fauci vs Rand Paul
*Tonight we will be reviewing what we have been hearing so much about all week Sen. Rand Paul confrontation with Fauci
* Antisocial personality disorders or APSD in a person are the signs and symptoms that include: Disregard for right and wrong; Persistent lying or deceit to exploit others… Sociopaths and Psychopaths!
*Trump came out strong and hard and more aggressive when he spoke in AZ. More on that later?
*Biden town hall disaster …
*Education curriculum error.
*The border invasion is no accident.
* The Biden administration imposed U.S. sanctions on seven Chinese officials for violating Hong Kong’s autonomy over a week ago…
Ref only
https://www.npr.org/2021/07/23/1019680651/us-china-visa-fraud-case-charges
*The Budget and infrastructure which now includes Human Infrastructure, which sounds more like Orwellian Brainwashing of Our Children and population.
*Rand Paul states referring to Fauci At the very least moral culpability
In 2012 Fauci
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zx-52WdgZ64
*SKY News Australia coverage Strawman
Dr Anthony Fauci used ‘strawman’ argument in feud with Rand Paul.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRlqnTkt59U
*January 12 2017: Working with industry and philanthropists, the unholy alliance began in 2000, enter Gates and WEF Klaus Schwab, event 201 in October of 2019
*Third Video: Dr. Fauci Predicted a Pandemic Under Trump in 2017 |
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puqaaeLnEww
look deeper at Sociopaths and Psychopaths!
*In layman terms Sociopaths have less consistent behavior than psychopaths. Psychopaths are more controlled and charming.
*In 2012 in Fauci’s own words in front of congress he refers to the concerns over the research being conducted being used for “Malevolent Applications”
“malevolent”
*Fauci in 2012: Risks of gain-of-function research are worth It.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJDUuHCucqs
* it is becoming clear that what was being produced is a bio weapon.
*Bombard Body Language Rand Paul and Fauci
*What she also failed to explain at the end was how Fauci’s arrogance was on display. He went from nervous and angry to being arrogant …
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amByoZ-O4rA
*Let’s go back to Dr. David Martin the Dr we played some short clips from on last week’s show, and expose why Fauci is so concerned
… “As early as May 21, 2000, Dr. Baric and UNC sought to patent critical sections of the coronavirus family for their commercial benefit.”
*Martin video and explanation
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=497295591376411&;ref=watch_permalink
*We understand Dr Martin frustration, but he does contradict himself a bit in the video. …
Watch these two clips on French Protests with the first claiming hundred’s of people protested, and then the second as visual evidence of MSM Lies. Why?
Quotes: “Hundreds of people gathered in Paris on Wednesday to protest the French government's newly implemented health pass …
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ezxHlGbWAbQ
thousands?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-60B0DuepMA
A lot of people hit the streets in Sidney
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/video/2021/jul/24/thousands-gather-across-australia-in-anti-lockdown-protests-video
Thousands defy lockdown to protest in Melbourne | 7NEWS listen to the beginning closely when the newscaster refers to anti-vaccines.
As Melbourne waits and hopes to get out of lockdown on Tuesday, thousands have defied health orders to protest in the city. Flares were thrown and dozens arrested in a demonstration the health minister says risks restrictions being eased on time.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a-LRdNqPHMs
Now listen to the MSM Talking Heads try to spin the facts LIE claiming these people want vaccines.
Australia: Thousands take out protests in Sydney against lockdown | COVID | Coronavirus Restrictions
Thousands of people took out anti-lockdown protests in Sydney on Saturday afternoon demanding an end to the city’s lockdown
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQphVD37Jf8
Is the Chaos and devastation being deliberately cause by the Psychopaths and their allies The Communist Chinese Party, the depopulation crew in the U.S./ Climate Change Advocates and the Philanthropists involved with the WEF Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates and others to cover up their “Crimes Against Humanity?”
South Africa: Worry over food shortage after week of rioting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uaRBELI3Qdo
(Aftershow includes Ed and childhood friend Rob discussing old times. )
Show notes.
Visit https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com for full details and to discuss with Bandana Ed.
Psychopaths Dr. Fauci vs Rand Paul
*Tonight we will be reviewing what we have been hearing so much about all week Sen. Rand Paul confrontation with Fauci
* Antisocial personality disorders or APSD in a person are the signs and symptoms that include: Disregard for right and wrong; Persistent lying or deceit to exploit others… Sociopaths and Psychopaths!
*Trump came out strong and hard and more aggressive when he spoke in AZ. More on that later?
*Biden town hall disaster …
*Education curriculum error.
*The border invasion is no accident.
* The Biden administration imposed U.S. sanctions on seven Chinese officials for violating Hong Kong’s autonomy over a week ago…
Ref only
https://www.npr.org/2021/07/23/1019680651/us-china-visa-fraud-case-charges
*The Budget and infrastructure which now includes Human Infrastructure, which sounds more like Orwellian Brainwashing of Our Children and population.
*Rand Paul states referring to Fauci At the very least moral culpability
In 2012 Fauci
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zx-52WdgZ64
*SKY News Australia coverage Strawman
Dr Anthony Fauci used ‘strawman’ argument in feud with Rand Paul.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRlqnTkt59U
*January 12 2017: Working with industry and philanthropists, the unholy alliance began in 2000, enter Gates and WEF Klaus Schwab, event 201 in October of 2019
*Third Video: Dr. Fauci Predicted a Pandemic Under Trump in 2017 |
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puqaaeLnEww
look deeper at Sociopaths and Psychopaths!
*In layman terms Sociopaths have less consistent behavior than psychopaths. Psychopaths are more controlled and charming.
*In 2012 in Fauci’s own words in front of congress he refers to the concerns over the research being conducted being used for “Malevolent Applications”
“malevolent”
*Fauci in 2012: Risks of gain-of-function research are worth It.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJDUuHCucqs
* it is becoming clear that what was being produced is a bio weapon.
*Bombard Body Language Rand Paul and Fauci
*What she also failed to explain at the end was how Fauci’s arrogance was on display. He went from nervous and angry to being arrogant …
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amByoZ-O4rA
*Let’s go back to Dr. David Martin the Dr we played some short clips from on last week’s show, and expose why Fauci is so concerned
… “As early as May 21, 2000, Dr. Baric and UNC sought to patent critical sections of the coronavirus family for their commercial benefit.”
*Martin video and explanation
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=497295591376411&;ref=watch_permalink
*We understand Dr Martin frustration, but he does contradict himself a bit in the video. …
Watch these two clips on French Protests with the first claiming hundred’s of people protested, and then the second as visual evidence of MSM Lies. Why?
Quotes: “Hundreds of people gathered in Paris on Wednesday to protest the French government's newly implemented health pass …
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ezxHlGbWAbQ
thousands?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-60B0DuepMA
A lot of people hit the streets in Sidney
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/video/2021/jul/24/thousands-gather-across-australia-in-anti-lockdown-protests-video
Thousands defy lockdown to protest in Melbourne | 7NEWS listen to the beginning closely when the newscaster refers to anti-vaccines.
As Melbourne waits and hopes to get out of lockdown on Tuesday, thousands have defied health orders to protest in the city. Flares were thrown and dozens arrested in a demonstration the health minister says risks restrictions being eased on time.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a-LRdNqPHMs
Now listen to the MSM Talking Heads try to spin the facts LIE claiming these people want vaccines.
Australia: Thousands take out protests in Sydney against lockdown | COVID | Coronavirus Restrictions
Thousands of people took out anti-lockdown protests in Sydney on Saturday afternoon demanding an end to the city’s lockdown
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQphVD37Jf8
Is the Chaos and devastation being deliberately cause by the Psychopaths and their allies The Communist Chinese Party, the depopulation crew in the U.S./ Climate Change Advocates and the Philanthropists involved with the WEF Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates and others to cover up their “Crimes Against Humanity?”
South Africa: Worry over food shortage after week of rioting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uaRBELI3Qdo
(Aftershow includes Ed and childhood friend Rob discussing old times. )
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