Worse Place You could possibly be

The Man was healed, then told to take His bed and go home, confronted by the Pharisees, and said I don’t know who it was.
Later Jesus found him and although He healed him, the dude ratted Him out to the Pharisees?
John 5:14 Afterward Jesus found him in the temple, and said unto him, Behold, thou art made whole: sin no more, lest a worse thing come unto thee.
This is one of the only times where Jesus healed someone and then after gave them a stern warning?
Two things we need to learn from this scripture,
First, Demons vary in wickedness?
Second, Falling back into a sin after You are set free will bring you harm, and most likely a 7X curse?