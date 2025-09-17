BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Worse Place You could possibly be
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
38 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 24 hours ago

The Man was healed, then told to take His bed and go home, confronted by the Pharisees, and said I don’t know who it was.


Later Jesus found him and although He healed him, the dude ratted Him out to the Pharisees?


John 5:14 Afterward Jesus found him in the temple, and said unto him, Behold, thou art made whole: sin no more, lest a worse thing come unto thee.


This is one of the only times where Jesus healed someone and then after gave them a stern warning?

Two things we need to learn from this scripture, 


First, Demons vary in wickedness?


Second, Falling back into a sin after You are set free will bring you harm, and most likely a 7X curse?

Keywords
trumpnewsmoviemusicmedicalmoviestrailersongsfoodsgamingcookingsalsakaraokeasmrfunkgnarlygrowagarden
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy