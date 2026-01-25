supposed leaked video Miami Marketplace incident in 2024

Source: Jim Crenshaw Channel on Bitchute.

The actual cause and the CCTV video of that event has never been released or explained. The coverup was immediate. The response in police and fire vehicles was off the charts. Eyewitnesses later changed their stories under pressure.





Overview of the Miami Mall Incident

On January 1, 2024, a chaotic scene unfolded at Bayside Marketplace in Miami. The incident began with a large disturbance involving fights among teenagers, which prompted a significant police response. Reports of fireworks and panic led to confusion, with many witnesses claiming to have seen tall, shadowy figures, sparking rumors of alien sightings.





Key Events

Timeline of the Incident

Time Event Description

1:00 AM Initial calls to police report a large fight involving teenagers.

Shortly After Police respond with multiple units to manage the disturbance.

Early Morning Videos of the scene circulate online, showing chaotic scenes and alleged alien figures.





Witness Accounts

Height of Figures: Many witnesses reported seeing figures between 9 to 10 feet tall.

Description: The figures were described as slender and humanoid, with some accounts mentioning unusual skin tones or reflective surfaces.

Confusion: The chaotic environment, combined with poor lighting and the stress of the situation, led to misinterpretations of what was seen.





Official Response

The Miami Police Department confirmed that there were no aliens or extraterrestrial beings involved. They clarified that the sounds reported as gunfire were actually fireworks. Eleven juveniles were detained for their involvement in the initial disturbance. Police emphasized that the strange figures seen in videos were likely shadows or reflections, not actual beings.

Cultural Impact





The incident quickly became a viral sensation, with hashtags like #MiamiAliens trending on social media. It highlighted how rapidly misinformation can spread in the digital age, turning a local disturbance into a global narrative about potential extraterrestrial activity. The Bayside Marketplace incident has since become part of Miami's urban folklore, raising questions about the nature of public perception and the influence of social media on real events.





Make of all of this what you will...



