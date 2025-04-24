'What Say You?' - Dean Ryan|Aaron Kates|Jon Bowne

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Real Deal Media's 'What Say You?'
with host Dean Ryan ft. Aaron Kates & Jon Bowne
-An RDM Original Series where we focus on you the viewer
All your Questions Comments & Concerns
+ Headlines from around the world and in your neck of the woods.
__________________________________________
Become a Night Owl 🦉 xtra Conent & more
Visit www.RealDealMedia.TV/membership
_______________
Got Ivermectin?
Go To www.TWC.Health/DeanRyan
PromoCode: DEANRYAN
__________________________________________
Help Keep Real Deal Media Alive! '
Go To www.GiveSendGo.com/RealDealGo
__________________________________________
RDM Store
Visit https://www.realdealmedia.tv/store
__________________________________________
LIVE Weeknights 10pm EST - Everywhere
Contact: [email protected]
Rumble | Facebook | YouTube | Brighteon | X