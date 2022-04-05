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The Magic of Drinking Electron Rich Alkaline Water
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241 views • April 05, 2022
The Truth About YOUR Drinking Water?
Clean alkaline drinking water is something that the public has pretty much taken for granted for the past hundred years. The public has little idea–perhaps understandably–just how contaminated our drinking water has become. Our environment has changed, new biological transformations are emerging, drinking - water systems are aging, and governments seem more interested in ensuring business in the global marketplace than in ensuring the safety and health of the world citizens.
Acid rain corrodes copper, lead, and galvanized pipes. There are hundreds of agricultural pollutants, including pesticides and fertilizer, industrial pollutants including plasticizers, solvents, and propellants; along with chemicals added to aid in the coagulation of water can be of great concern to water pollution.
A National Assessment of Tap Water Quality found 260 contaminants in our nation’s tap water; 141 of these contaminants have no enforceable safety limits. Of the 141 unregulated contaminants utilities detected in water supplies between 1998 and 2003, 52 are linked to cancer, 41 to reproductive toxicity, 36 to developmental toxicity, and 16 to immune system damage, according to chemical listings in seven standard government and industry toxicity references.
Despite the potential health risks, any concentration of these chemicals in tap water is legal, no matter how high.
However, the EPA’s own scientists have identified 600 chemicals in tap water formed as by-products of disinfection–they tracked 220 million pounds of 650 industrial chemicals discharged to rivers and streams annually. They also spearheaded research on emerging contaminants after the U.S. Geological Survey found: 82 unregulated pharmaceuticals, hormones, medications, and residues of consumer products in rivers and streams across the country.
Intensive use of highly acidic antibiotics in human and veterinarian medicine and in industrial farming (food additives) has resulted in the transport of significant quantities of the active ingredients to environmental waters. All told, EPA has set safety standards for fewer than 20 percent of the many hundreds of chemicals that it has identified in our drinking water.
Many of these compounds enter the human body through our skin when we bathe or swim.
By failing to clean up rivers and reservoirs that provide drinking water for hundreds of millions of Americans, EPA and the Congress have forced water utility companies to decontaminate water that is polluted with industrial chemicals, factory farm waste, sewage, pesticides, fertilizer, and sediment. In its most recent national Water Quality Inventory EPA found that 45 percent of lakes and 39 percent of streams and rivers are “impaired”– unsafe for drinking, fishing, or even swimming, in some cases.
Even after water suppliers filter and disinfect the water, scores of contaminants remain, with conventional treatment regimes removing less than 20 percent of some contaminants. By failing to set tap water safety standards expeditiously or require and fund comprehensive testing, EPA allows widespread exposures to chemical mixtures posing known risks to human health.
To read the entire article go to: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/what-is-in-your-water-the-truth-about-drinking-water
Clean alkaline drinking water is something that the public has pretty much taken for granted for the past hundred years. The public has little idea–perhaps understandably–just how contaminated our drinking water has become. Our environment has changed, new biological transformations are emerging, drinking - water systems are aging, and governments seem more interested in ensuring business in the global marketplace than in ensuring the safety and health of the world citizens.
Acid rain corrodes copper, lead, and galvanized pipes. There are hundreds of agricultural pollutants, including pesticides and fertilizer, industrial pollutants including plasticizers, solvents, and propellants; along with chemicals added to aid in the coagulation of water can be of great concern to water pollution.
A National Assessment of Tap Water Quality found 260 contaminants in our nation’s tap water; 141 of these contaminants have no enforceable safety limits. Of the 141 unregulated contaminants utilities detected in water supplies between 1998 and 2003, 52 are linked to cancer, 41 to reproductive toxicity, 36 to developmental toxicity, and 16 to immune system damage, according to chemical listings in seven standard government and industry toxicity references.
Despite the potential health risks, any concentration of these chemicals in tap water is legal, no matter how high.
However, the EPA’s own scientists have identified 600 chemicals in tap water formed as by-products of disinfection–they tracked 220 million pounds of 650 industrial chemicals discharged to rivers and streams annually. They also spearheaded research on emerging contaminants after the U.S. Geological Survey found: 82 unregulated pharmaceuticals, hormones, medications, and residues of consumer products in rivers and streams across the country.
Intensive use of highly acidic antibiotics in human and veterinarian medicine and in industrial farming (food additives) has resulted in the transport of significant quantities of the active ingredients to environmental waters. All told, EPA has set safety standards for fewer than 20 percent of the many hundreds of chemicals that it has identified in our drinking water.
Many of these compounds enter the human body through our skin when we bathe or swim.
By failing to clean up rivers and reservoirs that provide drinking water for hundreds of millions of Americans, EPA and the Congress have forced water utility companies to decontaminate water that is polluted with industrial chemicals, factory farm waste, sewage, pesticides, fertilizer, and sediment. In its most recent national Water Quality Inventory EPA found that 45 percent of lakes and 39 percent of streams and rivers are “impaired”– unsafe for drinking, fishing, or even swimming, in some cases.
Even after water suppliers filter and disinfect the water, scores of contaminants remain, with conventional treatment regimes removing less than 20 percent of some contaminants. By failing to set tap water safety standards expeditiously or require and fund comprehensive testing, EPA allows widespread exposures to chemical mixtures posing known risks to human health.
To read the entire article go to: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/what-is-in-your-water-the-truth-about-drinking-water
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