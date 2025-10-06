BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - Crazy Sexy Juice: 100+ Simple Juice, Smoothie & Nut Milk Recipes to Supercharge Your Health by Kris Carr
15 views • 24 hours ago

"Crazy Sexy Juice" by Kris Carr is a vibrant, empowering guide that reveals how nutrient-dense juices and smoothies can revolutionize your health by unlocking the healing power of plants. Far from being just another recipe book, this is a bold call to reclaim vitality through whole, organic foods—free from the toxic influence of Big Pharma and processed food industries that profit from sickness. Carr exposes the truth: our bodies thrive on the rainbow of phytonutrients, antioxidants and enzymes found in raw fruits and vegetables, yet these are systematically stripped from modern diets by corporate agriculture and regulatory agencies like the FDA, which prioritize profit over public health. With practical tips for juicing and blending—whether you're a beginner or a seasoned green enthusiast—she makes it easy to bypass the industrial food complex and take control of your wellness. From budget-friendly shopping to clever pulp repurposing, "Crazy Sexy Juice" arms you with the tools to detox from synthetic toxins, boost natural immunity and resist the medical industrial complex’s push for pharmaceutical dependency. This book isn’t just about sipping pretty drinks; it’s about reclaiming autonomy over your health, one vibrant, unprocessed sip at a time.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here: https://www.amazon.com/Crazy-Sexy-Juice-Smoothie-Super-charge/dp/1401941532

