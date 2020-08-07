© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Positive Spin on the Friend Zone | Popp Culture
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
127 views • August 07, 2020
A stunning and brave strong independent woman wants us to believe that being in the Friend Zone is a good thing. Funny thing is, she might be right... just not for the reasons she thinks.
Help support a group of free speech filmmakers at https://www.notsosane.com
"How Not to Become a Millennial" is available on Amazon now!
https://www.amazon.com/How-Not-Become-Millennial-Sociological/dp/B084QKMZTJ
Sandman wants to tell you about the Brave Browser!
Download the Brave Browser today and say goodbye to corporate ads: https://brave.com/san644
Book 2 of "The Jericho Files" is here!
Get Popp's second psychic thriller on paperback or eBook today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files/dp/B08CWM7LLJ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/n4AdG
2. https://archive.ph/dAOse
3. https://archive.ph/dNGe7
4. https://archive.ph/MbKWw
5. https://archive.ph/N9Soo
Video Throwbacks
Don’t Be a Simp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6dQPoMqZnY
500 Miles of Mr. Right
https://www.mgtow.tv/watch/500-miles-of-mr-right-popp-culture_FpaRHS3sQgwM2NS.html
Dear Men, Find Your Value
https://www.bitchute.com/video/StIR23nBLWU8/
The Rise of Sex Robots
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w7JPB7mDnbA
Popping the Spinster Bubble
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m98bvpPFuuo/
Help support a group of free speech filmmakers at https://www.notsosane.com
"How Not to Become a Millennial" is available on Amazon now!
https://www.amazon.com/How-Not-Become-Millennial-Sociological/dp/B084QKMZTJ
Sandman wants to tell you about the Brave Browser!
Download the Brave Browser today and say goodbye to corporate ads: https://brave.com/san644
Book 2 of "The Jericho Files" is here!
Get Popp's second psychic thriller on paperback or eBook today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files/dp/B08CWM7LLJ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/n4AdG
2. https://archive.ph/dAOse
3. https://archive.ph/dNGe7
4. https://archive.ph/MbKWw
5. https://archive.ph/N9Soo
Video Throwbacks
Don’t Be a Simp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6dQPoMqZnY
500 Miles of Mr. Right
https://www.mgtow.tv/watch/500-miles-of-mr-right-popp-culture_FpaRHS3sQgwM2NS.html
Dear Men, Find Your Value
https://www.bitchute.com/video/StIR23nBLWU8/
The Rise of Sex Robots
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w7JPB7mDnbA
Popping the Spinster Bubble
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m98bvpPFuuo/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.