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06 Jim Meehan MD, Thrivetime Freedom Conference, Rhema Bible College Tulsa Clip 6 041721
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210 views • April 22, 2021
with Jim Meehan MD https://www.meehanmd.com/
UNMASK OUR CHILDREN
MY MASK CAUSED A STAPH INFECTION 4 TIMES
THEN WHEN SHE COULDN'T WEAR A MASK, THIS CHILD WAS SEGREGATED FROM THE REST OF THE CHILDREN, BEHIND A BARRIER, AND ACROSS THE ROOM
UNMASK OUR CHILDREN
MY MASK CAUSED A STAPH INFECTION 4 TIMES
THEN WHEN SHE COULDN'T WEAR A MASK, THIS CHILD WAS SEGREGATED FROM THE REST OF THE CHILDREN, BEHIND A BARRIER, AND ACROSS THE ROOM
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