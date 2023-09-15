Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Music video featuring Cannabis Jimmy's important video of the Floating Turds at the Burning Man event - being posted from the World Headquarters of the Patriots Cannabis Company
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
184 Subscribers
16 views
Published a day ago

Did you like my floating turd video of Burning Man ?  Are you laughing yet ?  Why did I choose this video as my Featured Video ?  Because I thought floating turds would be funny as you envision sleeping in your mud filled tent at Burning Man and you open your little opening from your pup tent so you can see outside, and low and behold, there goes a floating turd right by your little tent. Where is the Floating Turd going you ask,  Nowhere actually it just floats around yours and your neighbor's tents all night long.  Bobbing up and down as only a floating turd can do

Keywords
videoturdfloating

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket