Overcloaked by Spirits and Name Change, What Happens When Overcloaked People Die? How Can I Help Them as a Healer? Addictions and Spirit Attachments, Afraid of Angry Spirits

20120218 General Discussion - Blocks To Spiritual Progression In The USA





39m32s-51m13s





“CHARACTER, WHICH IS THE WAY GOD WANTS US TO CHANGE BY DEVELOPING OUR CHARACTER, OUR NATURE INTO MORE LOVE, TAKES TIME TO CHANGE.”

@ 42m15s





“CHANGE CANNOT BE INSTANT. CHANGE REQUIRES SOME EFFORT. IT’S NOT SOMETHING THAT SOMEBODY CAN JUST GIVE TO US.”

@ 42m38s





“TRUE SPIRITUAL DEVELOPMENT REQUIRES A CHARACTER CHANGE WITHIN, SOME KIND OF CHANGE THAT OCCURS INSIDE OF US. NOT SOMETHING THAT WE CAN JUST GO ALONG TO EXAMING EXTERNALLY WITHOUT THERE BEING ANY LIFE-CHANGING THING HAPPENED TO US INTERNALLY.”

@ 43m55s





“TRUTH IS THE MOST POWERFUL FORCE ASIDE FROM LOVE.”

@ 47m44s





“IF THE PERSON REALLY WANTED TO KNOW THE TRUTH, THE SPIRIT CAN’T PREVENT THEM FROM KNOWING THE TRUTH.”

@ 50m22s