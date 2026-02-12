BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Escaping the Woke Cult: Why Normies Are Finally Waking Up & Leaving the Rage!
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
39 views • 1 day ago

Buckle up, buttercups—the Woke Left Cult is melting down again, and this time even the normies are noticing! From the 2016 outrage explosion to the 2020 "Summer of Love" riots, COVID mask sacraments, and now the latest fake ICE hysteria with doxxing fantasies and "punch a fed" cosplay... it's the same playbook every time.The issue is NEVER the issue—it's ALWAYS the revolution. As SDS wisely said: shiny causes are just cosplay for the Big Red Dream.Watch as the cult splits: Camp Rabid Doubling-Down: Full Mao mode, disowning family, calling everyone to the right of Bernie a fascist, embracing "repressive tolerance" (aka violence with extra steps).

Camp Slow-Motion Epiphany (the real glow-up crew): Quietly questioning, getting shamed out, then tiptoeing into sunlight... and rediscovering actual joy. No more anger addiction, guilt holidays, or black wardrobe of dread!


Remember the brutal assassination of Charlie Kirk by a deranged leftist? Nothing screams "tolerance" like turning disagreement into murder while labeling everyone else Nazis.If you're in the "quietly questioning everything" phase—welcome to the deserters' club! Deprogramming is unglamorous but liberating: form real opinions with evidence, laugh at unapproved jokes, wear colors, hug weird relatives, and bask in sanity's warmth.You're not alone, not broken, and the view outside the cult is brighter, rosier, and way more fun. God didn't make you miserable 24/7—that's the cult talking.Hit LIKE if you're done with the rage cult, SUBSCRIBE for more red-pill rants, and comment below: Which meltdown cracked YOUR cult foundation? Drop your story—we're all in this sunlight together!


#WokeCult #Deprogramming #CharlieKirk #PoliticalViolence #NormieAwakening #EscapeTheMatrix #kerismith




free speechdemocratscorruptionprotestantifaicejoe bidenvampirecultwokefascismcharlie kirktakeoverminneapoliskeri smithuni-partymob hitleftistyleaving the cult
