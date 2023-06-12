Vladimir Putin, 12th June 2023 - Address from Kremlin on 'Russia Day'

Vladimir Putin has used a Presidential address from the Kremlin to rally the Russian people to show patriotism and "loyalty to our side".
❗️"Everyone must take personal responsibility for the fate of the Fatherland."
🇷🇺- Vladimir Putin, 12th June 2023.
