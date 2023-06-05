https://gettr.com/post/p2iutod2492

06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】Mike Crispi(GETTR:@mikecrispi), host of Mike Crispi Unafraid: Both Republicans and Democrats in the US are mostly influenced by the Chinese Communist Party. Many of them are looking the other way. Our American justice system has broken, and Miles Guo is playing the consequence of that, and that's why I'm running for Congress and fighting for people like Miles Guo. #NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】 Mike Crispi Unafraid节目主播迈克·克里斯皮(GETTR:@mikecrispi)：美国两党大部分都被中共所影响。他们很多人对不公视而不见，以致于美国的司法体系出了问题，而郭文贵先生正在承受其后果。所以我站出来竞选国会议员，为像郭文贵这样的人而战。

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





