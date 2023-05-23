Create New Account
The Lord Of The Rings Dethroned (Full Presentation 2021) - Cory Edmund Endrulat
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Featuring MANY J. R. R. Tolkien Quotes & Movie/Book References! A Special & Unique Presentation For Tolkien Fans & Newcomers Alike! Learn A Perspective You Will Not See Anywhere Else! Cory Edmund Endrulat Presents "The Lord Of The Rings Unthroned / Dethroned" 2021 Full All The Slides: https://ibb.co/album/1bdg8n Music from The Lord Of The Rings Online (Video Game) Cory Is A Fellow Messenger Of "Nature Is The Answer", A Researcher, Writer, Teacher Of Natural Law, Integrative Nutrition Health Coach All His Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth Extra Notes: The darkness cannot stand sunlight, because it is the source to all life. I took toward a day where we are all "free peoples." Nobody asked for a "new" ring, the ring had to be destroyed. Ignorance of the evil present may be bliss for the time being, but you must rid of ignorance if you seek any riddance of evil. #lordoftherings #lotr #lotro #thelordoftherings #presentation #seminar #ogwn #naturallaw #tolkien #jrrtolkien #middleearth #sauron #gandalf #elves #dwarves #hobbits #orcs #theonering lord of the rings presentation lord of the rings seminar lord of the rings symbolism lord of the rings hidden messages letters of tolkien lord of the rings lord of the rings dethroned unthroned

