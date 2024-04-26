Create New Account
Red Pill Nation Hangout #370
Neroke-5
30 Subscribers
7 views
Published Yesterday

Red Pill Nation Hangout #370

0. 4:45 Small topics OJ Simpson, David Hogg Owned by 2nd Amendment Advocate

1. 14:43 Iran fires 300 missiles at Israel

2. 36:36 The North Face is caught sending supplies to Grooming Camp that was operating clandestinely

3. 58:14 They REALLY want us to start liking professional women’s sports

4. 1:32:33 Here we go, folks! Dexter Reed the 1st attempt at repeating George Floyd failed because Twitter refused to play ball

5. 2:03:31 Newest Tomb Raider game is woke POS

6. 2:20:03 Pervert in North Carolina ruins it for Planet Fitness and stockholders

7. 2:40:40 Feminist Scholar comes out with paper to ‘reclaim’ Misandry from Patriarchal Norms

Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605

https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation

https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5

https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke2020/

news politics culture red pill manosphere

