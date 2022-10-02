Live 5pm mst Oct 2, coherence, open meridians, chakras and get your energy cycling

Live on zoom. Get coherent , activate your meridians, AND clean up the energy flow of your chakras!!!



Sunday Oct 2 5pm MST

Join me live, in a zoom room!

Click to join https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89930376610 to start or join a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Let me know if you can make it.

Sunday 5pm mst.

Session.

Opening meridians in a coherent state.

Our energy system is internal and external.

To complete your energy both must be functioning.

I recently got the realization that if the systems are not coherent with each other the struggle will continue...

It is easier than one would think to open meridians, we know its easy to motivate the energy of chakras to move, and practicing coherence becomes a normal daily occurrence

When all 3 are functioning at the same time how will you feel? Who will you become?

This will be fun and has been very interesting for me this last week...

I'm excited to share it with you.

Please share the link!!

Click https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89930376610 to start or join a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Let me know if you can make it.