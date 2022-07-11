MORE GENOCIDE IN JULY IN THE UK SKIES -- STAFFORDSHIRE UK

13 views • July 11, 2022

Report from the UK war zone. 10:35am. 11.7.2022... "Look @ the guilt!!!"

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