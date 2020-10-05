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A World Under a Billion (A YouTube Banned Video)
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37 views • October 05, 2020
I'm standing at the Colosseum, Rome where Christians were thrown to the lions. Tyranny then and now. With the masked masses and police watching everyone, the tyranny is clear and felt. We are living in the medical tyranny of the final world empire, with a depopulation agenda and a world under a billion. Time to wake up.
Banned from YouTube as it goes against their community standards of not allowing any truth on its platform.
http://www.endtimehour.co.uk/
Banned from YouTube as it goes against their community standards of not allowing any truth on its platform.
http://www.endtimehour.co.uk/
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