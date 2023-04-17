My EASY Garden Row Cover! | Starting Seedlings Without a Greenhouse

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Precut rebar: https://amzn.to/40hjWQW





Pipe cutter (about $9 US): https://amzn.to/40uOrmV





Happy Frog potting soil: https://amzn.to/3GRyFeB (4-pack is the best price online I could find last week when I bought some myself)





Sandbags (just use what you have around): https://ebay.us/VSsRHT





Any zip ties will do to attach the "ridge beam" to add more strength to the row cover. With the WIND we have these days and we expect to continue to increase, I'd build as strong as you can!





I couldn't find any pipe that I was sure was rigid like this available online. It will be at your local hardware store. :)





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