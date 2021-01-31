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Dr. Simone Gold - Truth on mRNA Vaccines - The River Church in Tampa Bay FL (FULL LENGTH)
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351 views • January 31, 2021
Direct download here: https://astringit.com/vid/sgfull.mp4
My YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/JamesJohnson5
This video was censored/removed from my YouTube channel on 2/3/21. This video is MASSIVLY censored on main-stream social media. I was fortunate to find this full-service version that includes Q & A and testimonies from the audience at the end. Finding the date and location of this speech was a challenge. This took place on Sunday (1/3/21) January 3rd, 2021 at "The River at Tampa Bay Church" (https://www.revival.com/river/about). Reportedly, the original post of the video received well over A MILLION views before being censored/removed.
Here's my YouTube channel (while it lasts): https://youtube.com/c/JamesJohnson5
My YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/JamesJohnson5
This video was censored/removed from my YouTube channel on 2/3/21. This video is MASSIVLY censored on main-stream social media. I was fortunate to find this full-service version that includes Q & A and testimonies from the audience at the end. Finding the date and location of this speech was a challenge. This took place on Sunday (1/3/21) January 3rd, 2021 at "The River at Tampa Bay Church" (https://www.revival.com/river/about). Reportedly, the original post of the video received well over A MILLION views before being censored/removed.
Here's my YouTube channel (while it lasts): https://youtube.com/c/JamesJohnson5
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