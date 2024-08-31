GAZA: Every day, the problem of waste disposal is becoming more acute in the Gaza Strip

Every day, the problem of waste disposal is becoming more acute in the Gaza Strip: almost daily, one can find images online of piles of garbage in various parts of the enclave. The situation is most acute in Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis, where the regular strikes and occasional IDF offensives have effectively paralyzed the work of municipal services.

The prolonged waste problem increases the risk of various epidemics, including polio, with the first case of the disease in 25 years already recorded in the center of the Gaza Strip. The situation is also complicated by the fairly dense population living in tents in the humanitarian zone, which leads to faster disease spread.

At the same time, over a million polio vaccines were delivered to the enclave at the beginning of the week - they are gradually being distributed among the remaining medical facilities. And although preparations for the vaccination campaign are actively underway, its implementation may require a lot of time due to the shortage of medical personnel, as well as the small number of functioning hospitals and clinics.

#Israel #Palestine

