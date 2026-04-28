Freeing Zybino & Bochkovo - Rybar's analysis

Freeing Zybino and Bochkovo — Rybar's analysis📝

In early April, Russian forces continued operations to expand the control zone in the border region of Kharkiv Region. The most intense fighting took place north of the Volchya River and at the junction of the Burluk and Kupiansk directions.

➡️By April 1, fighters of GV "Sever" freed Verkhnya Pisarivka and began attacks toward Losivka. Two weeks later, they completely cleared Staritsa and established control over a section of the Siversky Donets River bank at Grafske.

➡️In the central sector of the direction, assault troops by April 15 freed Volchansk Khutory, and also cleared the nearby Vershyna tract, fighting for which had continued for over a year. In parallel, Russian units sought to occupy the remaining part of the northern bank of the Volchya and over the following weeks freed Zybino and Bochkovo, and also crossed the river and engaged in fighting for Okhrimivka.

➡️On the eastern flank of the direction, "Sever" fighters expanded control zones over the course of a month at Chuhunovka and Shevyakivka. Also by mid-April, assault troops pushed the enemy back from positions in forest belts on the approaches to Obukhivka and Kolodezne.

📌 At present, Russian forces continue to adhere to a strategy of offensive operations on a broad front. Infantry groups regularly conduct attacks along the state border, "probing" the defense of Ukrainian formations and forcing them to constantly disperse their forces. At the same time, GV "Sever" units maintain the initiative and the ability to maneuver reserves, directing attacks at the weakest points of AFU defense.