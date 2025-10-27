Something will happen soon in Venezuela - some internal or external event - says, Sen Rick Scott

In Venezuela, "something will happen soon - some internal or external event," said American Republican Senator Rick Scott and urged President Maduro to go to Russia or China.

"If I were Maduro, I would go to Russia or China right now. Because his days are numbered. Something has to happen — some internal or external event. I think something has to happen," Scott said.

At the same time, he doubts that the US will invade Venezuela.

"I don't think so. If it happens, I will be surprised," the senator replied to the host's question.

He stated that America "will take care of the Western Hemisphere, of freedom and democracy."

In particular, he implied that something similar could happen to Cuba - "it will be the end for Cuba."

Adding:

CNN reports (from Oct 24th) Trump is weighing strikes on “cocaine production sites and transit routes” in Venezuela.

Things Venezuela supposedly has, according to U.S. media just this week: Venezuelan fentanyl, Chinese fentanyl, Hezbollah, cocaine, an “illegitimate president” — Rubio just can’t make up his mind.

Meanwhile, no one’s buying the Trump Administration’s crap. Maybe start by checking how much cocaine your buddy Milei’s pushing.