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DEBUNKED: SDA Teachings on The Mark of the Beast
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28 views • April 09, 2020
If you search 'the mark of the beast' on YouTube, you will find many videos produced by SDA's (Seventh Day Adventists) claiming that the Mark is worshipping God on Sunday. This "interpretation” is, in fact, anti-christ. It flies in the face of what the Bible says about the Mark (RFID implant). It stems from the root of all evil. Watch this video to learn the diabolical truth about SDA teachings on the Mark of the Beast.
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