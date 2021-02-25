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Rachel Levine ou Comment perdre son humanité
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110 views • February 25, 2021
Écoutez le diable débiter par la bouche de ce "médecin", comment troquer son humanité contre le néant du non-être ; ou bien : imaginez que vous lui présentez votre enfant pour qu'elle s'en occupe.
Ce monde est dingue.
Mon blogue :
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
Ce monde est dingue.
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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