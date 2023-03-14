Hans Trooper video proof of the delinquent girls meltdown, having a tantrum, throwing big rocks at my apartment door, and window

To the moderators ; my videos are about me, and about culture and life, so even if you change the category of my videos, to another category, I will change the category of my video, right back to the appropriate category, which is the category of Culture and Life.
Comment by me ; Hans Trooper
video produced by me ; Hans Trooper
Hans Trooper 2018, tous droits réservés. ©
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.