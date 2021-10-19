The Great Reset & The VaticanSo, the main topic for tonight’s video is the Great Reset & The Vatican. First, we will discuss a few current events. These will include controlled collapse of the economy, the global infrastructure, and the new world economic forum ad for the digital health pass.We are truly in a strange time. Why is the Vatican getting so involved in politics, to the point where they are giving advice for reshaping the global economy? They have developed a program called “inclusive capitalism” which just follows the same trajectory of Klaus Schwab’s stakeholder capitalism. Again, it is this weird amalgamation of economic fascism (corporatism) pseudo communism & ties in all of the social authoritarianism as icing on the cake.The Vatican is also advocating for global redistribution and yeah of course we can expect all of the mega rich elites to give up their assets, their cash, and allow it to be given to the people.Sure…They aren’t going to give you their money, they aren’t going to give up their way of life, and they aren’t going to try to save the planet. People are being manipulated through emotional talking points. It’s incredibly naïve to believe that they are going to redistribute their wealth…they will redistribute your wealth.We have already witnessed the largest wealth transfer in history and its going from the middle/lower class to the top 1 percent…not the other way around.This is just an overview of the video topics, but I touch on much more as well.If you like the content, like, comment, and subscribe.www.heliowaveproductions.comwww.subscribestar.com/heliowave