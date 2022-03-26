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What am I, a Biologist? Stupid or Liar on SCOTUS Bench
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256 views • March 26, 2022
Supreme court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, unable to define what a woman is, leading us to satirize and mock her either stupidity or outright lies. She is not fit to be on the United States Supreme Court, she's either incredibly stupid, or a leftist activist, who will bend her definitions of the law to the whims of the leftists mob.
#SCOTUS #biologist #Ketanji
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#SCOTUS #biologist #Ketanji
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