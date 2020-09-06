Mountain Talk - Americans You Must Wake Up And Fight Now - U.N Agenda 21/ New World Order

Sept 4 2020 - 4K footage using Mavic Air 2 - Cloud Peak Wilderness - Big Horn Mountains Wyoming - Mike DeckerBergy der Meister..I heard about the New World Order since 1991 when George Bush was talking about it of course for years after he brought it up and nothing ever happened I started thinking it was just some kind of government fancy talk for improving the economy or getting crime under control with all the talk about the law of the jungle but nothing happens for decades that would wake people up to a tyranny but here it is the fake fires the destruction of the economy the implementation of the RFID chip id2020 cashless Society and a hard push for a worldwide vaccination with a vaccine that I highly suspect will killed billions of people because Bill Gates is a eugenicist and it just goes to show that these tyrants these Psychopaths take their time they're in no hurry at all to achieve their goals but now they seem to be rolling things out quickly so yes if you haven't figured it out yet its time to fight backShared from and subscribe to:Mike Decker