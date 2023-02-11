2023-2-10 new moon, passover, year of preparation - 149







leviticus 23; 25

exodus 12

psalm 81









2023-2-10 the appointed times of Yahuah for this year, the year of preparation





~feb 22-23 = last new moon of the 5th year

~mar 22-23 = 1st new moon of the new year...6 of 7 of 1 (this is the year of preparation!!!)

~april 1-2 = 10th day of the 1st month = choose your passover offering!!! and set him apart!!!

~april 5th at even = passover

~april 6th = 1st day of ULB and also first fruit wave offering (count our 7 sets of sabbaths until the morrow after from this day) (also the day we remove our leaven from our house)

~april 7th-8th-9th-10th-11th ending on the 12th at even = days of unleavened bread





~april 21-22 = new moon of the 2nd month

~may 20-21= new moon of the 3rd month

~may 25th at even = the appointed time of harvest!!! = the second wave offering (bring two fully leavened loaves as our offering unto Yahuah!!!)

~june 19-20 = new moon of the 4th month

~july 19-20 = new moon of the 5th month

~august 17-18 = new moon of the 6th month





~sept 16-17 = new moon of the 7th month = trumpets!!!

~sept 25 at even = 9th day of the 7th month = yom kippur = the ransom = the atonement until 26 at even

~oct 1 begins tabernacles for 8 days until the even of the 9th





~oct 15-16 = new moon of the 8th month

~nov 14-15 = new moon of the 9th month

~dec 13-14 = new moon of the 10th month

~jan 2024, 12-13 = new moon of the 11th month

~feb 2024, 10-11 = new moon of the 12th month





~march 11??? sabbath year begins??? or is it too early this year???

~april 9??? sabbath year begins???





~you will not plant this year, and neither will reap that which groweth of itself!!!

~neither will you prune the vineyard!!!

~you will not purchase fresh foods from the grocery either!!!

~all the work must have been completed in the year of preparation!!!



