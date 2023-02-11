2023-2-10 new moon, passover, year of preparation - 149
leviticus 23; 25
exodus 12
psalm 81
2023-2-10 the appointed times of Yahuah for this year, the year of preparation
~feb 22-23 = last new moon of the 5th year
~mar 22-23 = 1st new moon of the new year...6 of 7 of 1 (this is the year of preparation!!!)
~april 1-2 = 10th day of the 1st month = choose your passover offering!!! and set him apart!!!
~april 5th at even = passover
~april 6th = 1st day of ULB and also first fruit wave offering (count our 7 sets of sabbaths until the morrow after from this day) (also the day we remove our leaven from our house)
~april 7th-8th-9th-10th-11th ending on the 12th at even = days of unleavened bread
~april 21-22 = new moon of the 2nd month
~may 20-21= new moon of the 3rd month
~may 25th at even = the appointed time of harvest!!! = the second wave offering (bring two fully leavened loaves as our offering unto Yahuah!!!)
~june 19-20 = new moon of the 4th month
~july 19-20 = new moon of the 5th month
~august 17-18 = new moon of the 6th month
~sept 16-17 = new moon of the 7th month = trumpets!!!
~sept 25 at even = 9th day of the 7th month = yom kippur = the ransom = the atonement until 26 at even
~oct 1 begins tabernacles for 8 days until the even of the 9th
~oct 15-16 = new moon of the 8th month
~nov 14-15 = new moon of the 9th month
~dec 13-14 = new moon of the 10th month
~jan 2024, 12-13 = new moon of the 11th month
~feb 2024, 10-11 = new moon of the 12th month
~march 11??? sabbath year begins??? or is it too early this year???
~april 9??? sabbath year begins???
~you will not plant this year, and neither will reap that which groweth of itself!!!
~neither will you prune the vineyard!!!
~you will not purchase fresh foods from the grocery either!!!
~all the work must have been completed in the year of preparation!!!
