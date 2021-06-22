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The End of Time: 2. Introduction - Symbols
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123 views • June 22, 2021
https://youtu.be/6aNgYSa2cYQ he End of Time: A Study of the Book of Revelation Program
Gary McDade takes the viewer through a chapter by chapter study of the book of Revelation, which is sometimes difficult to understand because of the symbols and apocalyptic literature. Throughout this program Gary covers popular views of Premillennialism. In addition, there are over 30 beautiful illustrations by Pat Marvenko Smith, which will help the viewer to better visualize the symbolism in this book. https://video.wvbs.org/program/the-end-of-time-a-study-of-the-book-of-revelation/
Gary McDade takes the viewer through a chapter by chapter study of the book of Revelation, which is sometimes difficult to understand because of the symbols and apocalyptic literature. Throughout this program Gary covers popular views of Premillennialism. In addition, there are over 30 beautiful illustrations by Pat Marvenko Smith, which will help the viewer to better visualize the symbolism in this book. https://video.wvbs.org/program/the-end-of-time-a-study-of-the-book-of-revelation/
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