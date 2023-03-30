U.S. Sees 300,000 Excess Deaths in 2022 Alone! West Sees 2 million In 2 years!

What could be the cause of this massive excess death? Thank goodness we can rule out an experimental bio-weapon jab, wait, what? We can't? Well, even if we can't, it must be a coincidence.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. ChildrensHealthDefense.org - Groundbreaking Analysis: COVID Vaccines Caused 300,000 Excess Deaths, $147 Billion in Damage to Economy in 2022 Alone
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-injury-deaths-economic-damage/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20230329
2. Expose-News.com - The Pfizer Effect: Government Reports suggest COVID Vaccine-Induced Autoimmune Deficiency Syndrome is partly to blame for 2 million Excess Deaths in the West over the past 2 years
https://expose-news.com/2023/03/29/covid-vaccine-aids-caused-2-million-excess-deaths/
3. Bannon’s War Room - Ed Dowd: Sickness Skyrockets.
https://rumble.com/v2e4yc6-ed-dowd-healthcare-data-exposes-widespread-vaids-from-covid-jab-awareness-o.html?_ga=2.18015537.962733989.1679885511-641448327.1674108078
4. Dr. Paul Elias Alexander
https://palexander.substack.com/p/the-spike-protein-s-protein-and-spike?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
5. Bannon’s War Room - Dr Robert Malone on if we can hold these people accountable.
https://rumble.com/v2fdw8w-dr.-robert-malone-and-natalie-winters-biomedical-security-state-is-the-4th-.html
